Malan, Jordan return to England squad for Pakistan T20Is

LONDON: Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan have returned to the England white-ball set-up as part of a 14-man squad to face Pakistan in three T20 internationals in August and September. Both missed out on involvement in the recent ODIs against Ireland because of injury.

Joe Denly is included after being forced out of the Ireland series with a back spasm on the eve of the first ODI. With a number of first-choice players still involved in the ongoing Tests against Pakistan, there is also a recall for allrounder Lewis Gregory but James Vince misses out.

Liam Livingstone and Reece Topley, who made his first international appearance in four years in the second Ireland ODI before suffering a groin injury, are among the reserves, alongside Pat Brown, who has also recovered from a back problem after making his T20I debut last year.

Malan suffered a calf injury after being named in England's 55-man training group at the start of the summer, but has shown good form since his comeback, making a career-best first-class score of 219 for his new county, Yorkshire, in the ongoing round of Bob Willis Trophy matches. He became only the second Englishman to score a T20I hundred in Napier last year but has found regular opportunities hard to come by in the limited-overs formats.

"I feel I've got a hell of a lot of time left to play and so many more runs to score," Malan, who turns 33 next month, told the ECB's Reporters Network. "I feel fit, I don't feel old and don't feel past it. Mike Hussey was playing Test cricket and scoring hundreds at 36, Matthew Hayden and guys like that as well.

"As a batsman, you are in your prime from 28 onwards until whenever anyone says your eyes go. I hope that doesn't come any time soon. The determination from my side to keep improving will keep driving me to score runs for as long as I play."

Jordan, England's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, had surgery on a long-standing elbow problem in July, and his last outing was in the PSL in March.

The squad, led by Eoin Morgan, also features Tom Banton and Saqib Mahmood, regulars in England's white-ball squads over the last year. David Willey returns to the T20I set-up for the first time since the 2018-19 tour of the Caribbean, while Sam Billings has another opportunity to impress in T20Is after stepping up in Denly's absence against Ireland.

All three T20Is against Pakistan will take place at Emirates Old Trafford, with the first match on Friday week. England will play Australia in three T20Is and three ODIs behind closed doors from September 4.

England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey.