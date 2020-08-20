New hope for diabetics!

TOKYO: A new method to create insulin-producing pancreatic cells from stem cells and protect them from the body’s immune system could pave the way for improving an experimental diabetes treatment.

In type-1 diabetes, the body turns on itself and attacks the so-called beta cells inside clusters in the pancreas called "islets". These beta cells are responsible for gauging sugar levels in the blood and releasing insulin to keep them stable. When they are depleted, a person is at risk for either high or low blood sugar and has to rely on insulin injections.

One treatment devised to end that reliance involves transplanting donor islets into diabetics, but the process is complicated by several obstacles. There are not enough donors, especially as one transplant generally requires several to ensure enough islets are available.