Thu Aug 20, 2020
AFP
August 20, 2020

Uzbekistan law

World

AFP
August 20, 2020

Tashkent: Reform-touting Uzbekistan on Wednesday published a draft bill on protests that would allow demonstrations within tight limits. While the Central Asian country´´s constitution formally permits public demonstrations, citizens have hardly ever been allowed to protest freely during the Central Asian country´s 29 years of independence from the USSR.

