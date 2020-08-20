Toulouse makes masks compulsory!

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Toulouse, France: Toulouse became the first French city Wednesday to declare face masks compulsory outdoors, in a bid to halt the quickening spread of the coronavirus. Toulouse is France’s fourth-largest city and officials there fear that a mass movement of people as the summer break draws to a close will lead to a spike in infections.