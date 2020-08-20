Venezuelans arrested after US stops plane with guns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Miami: US authorities intercepted a suspicious airplane leaving Florida over the weekend, discovering weapons and thousands of dollars in cash on board. Agents from the Fort Lauderdale Marine Unit, north of Miami, were alerted Saturday to the movement of a Learjet aircraft connected to an ongoing investigation, according to a statement from Customs and Border Protections released Tuesday.