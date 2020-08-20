Uzbekistan law

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tashkent: Reform-touting Uzbekistan on Wednesday published a draft bill on protests that would allow demonstrations within tight limits. While the Central Asian country´´s constitution formally permits public demonstrations, citizens have hardly ever been allowed to protest freely during the Central Asian country´s 29 years of independence from the USSR.