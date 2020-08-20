close
Thu Aug 20, 2020
AFP
August 20, 2020

Toulouse makes masks compulsory!

AFP
August 20, 2020

Toulouse, France: Toulouse became the first French city Wednesday to declare face masks compulsory outdoors, in a bid to halt the quickening spread of the coronavirus. Toulouse is France’s fourth-largest city and officials there fear that a mass movement of people as the summer break draws to a close will lead to a spike in infections.

