French minister’s home searched

Paris: French graft investigators have searched the home of a minister for allegedly accepting artworks as gifts he failed to declare, the latest member of President Emmanuel Macron´s government to come under scrutiny.

Public accounts minister Oliver Dussopt had his house in the southern Ardeche region searched by members of the financial and tax crimes prosecutor´s office on Tuesday, sources told AFP on Wednesday.

The search concerns claims that he accepted two lithograph prints from a company in 2017 when he was mayor of the town of Annonay. Dussopt was given the gifts by a water treatment company with which his town hall was on the point of concluding a contract, and prosecutors are investigating whether there may have been improper influence.