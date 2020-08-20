French minister’s home searched

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Paris: French graft investigators have searched the home of a minister for allegedly accepting artworks as gifts he failed to declare, the latest member of President Emmanuel Macron´s government to come under scrutiny.
Public accounts minister Oliver Dussopt had his house in the southern Ardeche region searched by members of the financial and tax crimes prosecutor´s office on Tuesday, sources told AFP on Wednesday.
The search concerns claims that he accepted two lithograph prints from a company in 2017 when he was mayor of the town of Annonay. Dussopt was given the gifts by a water treatment company with which his town hall was on the point of concluding a contract, and prosecutors are investigating whether there may have been improper influence.