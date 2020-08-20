Lebanon ‘trapped in poverty’: UN

Beirut: Lebanon´s economic crisis doubled poverty rates to reach more than half of its people even before this month´s cataclysmic explosion at Beirut´s port, a United Nations agency said Wednesday.

"Estimates reveal that more than 55 percent of the country´s population is now trapped in poverty and struggling for bare necessities," the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) said.

That figure for May 2020 was almost double the rate of 28 percent for last year, it said. Extreme poverty had shot up to an estimated 23 percent of the population, up from eight percent in 2019, it added.