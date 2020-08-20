tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MILWAUKEE: US Democrats nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential candidate late on Tuesday, offering the Washington veteran as a "man of courage" who would sweep away the "chaos" of four years under Donald Trump.
Viewers tuning in to Day 2 of the four-day Democratic National Convention saw presenters affirm Biden´s character and leadership while drawing a sharp contrast with the brash Republican scrambling to remain in the White House after November´s election. In an unprecedented and elaborate roll call vote that took place entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic, all 50 states and seven territories announced their vote tallies that cemented Biden´s role as the party flagbearer. It was a diverse array of politicians, everyday Americans and even some of Biden´s erstwhile rivals who helped nominated the 77-year-old Biden.