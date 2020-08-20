Fire kills one on Greek ship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: A Greek sailor died and another was injured in a fire that broke out aboard a freighter adrift in the Arabian Sea, Greek and Indian officials said on Wednesday. The nighttime blaze aboard the Greek-flagged bulk carrier Faneromeni with 18 people on board claimed the life of its 55-year-old second engineer, a Greek coastguard source told AFP.