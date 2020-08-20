close
Thu Aug 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 20, 2020

Fire kills one on Greek ship

World

AFP
August 20, 2020

NEW DELHI: A Greek sailor died and another was injured in a fire that broke out aboard a freighter adrift in the Arabian Sea, Greek and Indian officials said on Wednesday. The nighttime blaze aboard the Greek-flagged bulk carrier Faneromeni with 18 people on board claimed the life of its 55-year-old second engineer, a Greek coastguard source told AFP.

Latest News

More From World