Two years later

It is incorrect to blame only the coronavirus-led lockdown for the country’s economic woes. The PTI-led government couldn’t handle the economy efficiently during its first year in office. In its first year, fiscal deficit in first three quarters peaked to five per cent of GDP as expenditures broke past records and revenue performance was the lowest almost in a decade. During the current year, the PTI was unable to reduce the prices of wheat, sugar and other commodities of daily use. The sluggish growth of the economy has had a negative impact on the standard of living of the majority. Unemployment on a large scale combined with a spike in the prices of essential commodities created so many problems. Whatever small hope was left was taken away by the Covid19 pandemic. The spread of the virus was the result of the improper arrangement and poor quarantine facilities at the Taftan border. The premature easing of lockdown restrictions during Ramazan and Eid and the reopening of shops and malls led to a sharp increase in coronavirus cases across the country. Even now the government, which has lifted the lockdown, is not doing anything to ensure that people are following the SOPs. The government has to learn from other countries that, after remaining coronavirus-free for weeks, are witnessing another spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

The PTI passed around 30 ordinances and ignored the process of the debate in parliament. The PTI’s representatives in the government respond with personal attacks instead of giving convincing answers to those criticising government policies. When it comes to the Kashmir issue, the government’s performance hadn’t been satisfactory at all. Instead of raising the issue at world forums and informing the world about India’s atrocities in Indian-occupied Kashmir, the PTI held rallies within the country. This is how the ruling party has performed over the last two years.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore

*****

Bilawal Bhutto has criticised the two-year performance of the PTI government. PTI leaders should request him to teach them how his party has managed to keep the places under his party’s control free of corruption, provided a garbage-free environment, and worked toward the security of minority communities.

NAK Lodhi

Islamabad

*****

Prime Minister Imran Khan has completed two years in office. The PM had promised the nation that after the first six months of economic hardships, the country would start witnessing economic growth. However, during the two years of his tenure, he has not launched a single development project that will boost the economy. A majority of people had high hopes and believed that Imran Khan’s government would provide them some relief. However, nothing constructive has happened over the last two years. Constant changes in the cabinet have also created more confusion.

But we still hope that Imran Khan will do something for the welfare of people. He should introduce policies for the youth – just like the previous government did – to groom fresh graduates so that they can sharpen their skills. Such internship programmes will help people build their careers and find a suitable job.

Ghulam Mustafa Baladi

Jamshoro