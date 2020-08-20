Rally staged to demand justice to slain girl family

NOWSHERA: The social media activists, relatives and people in general, staged a rally and walk to demand justice for the family of a five-year-old girl Seema who was sexually assaulted and killed in Hamza Rashaka area of Kheshgi Payan recently. The protesters gathered at the Nowshera Press Club and later walked to the Shobra Chowk to register anger at the gory incident. They demanded speedy trial of the accused and public hanging for him to discourage such shocking incidents in future. Among the protesters were the father of the slain girl, Imran Khan, her paternal uncle, Said Nawab, former nazim Inam Khattak, notables of the area, social media activists, Alaf Khan Sherpao, Shehenshah, Hafiz Tafheemur Rehman, Bakht, Zahoor Ahmad and Wajid Ali.