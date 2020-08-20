Four killed over property dispute in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Four persons were killed and as many sustained injuries when two close relatives traded fire over a property dispute in Camp Korona in Akbarpura area in the district on Wednesday.

Both the families have registered cross first information reports (FIRs) with the Akbarpura Police Station.

Rabnawaz, a resident of Camp Koroona, told the police in injured condition that he was present at his home when his brother-in-laws informed him to come to give him possession of the share in the property of his wife Chaman Bibi.

For this purpose, he said that he along with his sons named Haq Nawaz, Waqar Ahmad, Shahid Nawaz, Saeed Nawaz and Rashid Nawaz reached the Service Road near Klot Chowk.

He said as they reached the spot, Bakhtiar, Mukhtiar, Murad, Imdad, Hayat, Amjad and Adaullah, who were armed and in-waiting, opened indiscriminate fire on them.

As a result, Saeed Nawaz and Zahid Nawaz were killed on the spot while Haq Nawaz, Shahid Nawaz and Waqar Ahmad sustained bullet injuries.

The complainant said that one Ayaz was trying to avert the clash but he also sustained bullet injuries and died instantly. In the meantime, Anwar Bibi, wife of Mukhtiar, came along with the body of her son Arshad to the Akbarpura Police Station and reported that Arshad was going to his fields when Rabnawaz and his wife Chaman Bibi and their sons Haq Nawaz, Waqar Ahmad and Saeed Nawaz opened fire on him on the Service Road near Klot Chowk. She said her son died on the spot due to multiple bullet injuries.

The police have registered the cases and arrested two accused in injured condition from the hospital.