Muharram security arrangements finalised

PESHAWAR: The security arrangements have been finalised for peaceful observance of Muharram across the province.

In the provincial capital, meetings were held with religious scholars, district administration, army and others concerned to ensure foolproof security for the Ashura.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ali Gandapur said more deployments would be made on the routes of the processions as well as the places of worship. He added that cops in civvies would be deployed to keep a check on movement of any suspicious persons. The CCPO said a supreme command post would be set up to monitor the security arrangements across the city. Policemen from other districts as well as other law-enforcement agencies will also assist the police in maintaining law and order, he added. More deployment will be made in districts that have been declared sensitive, he added.

Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi on Wednesday visited CTD Headquarters in Peshawar to check the security measures adopted for peaceful observance of Muharram.

The IGP was briefed about the security situation particularly in sensitive districts.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP directed the senior police officers to make best use of all available resources and ensure peaceful Muharram at all costs. They were further directed to keep strict vigil on the impending situation and keep close liaison with all law-enforcement agencies.

They were also directed to devise an automated system of timely reporting so that in case of any untoward incident the situation can be handled with a professional approach.

The IGP also inspected various sections of the CTD and was briefed about the modern and sophisticated system put in place for monitoring terrorists and anti-state elements.