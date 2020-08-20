IGP reviews security steps for Muharram

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi on here Wednesday visited Counter-Tourism Department (CTD) Headquarters to check the security measures adopted for peaceful observance of Muharram.

He was briefed about the security situation, especially in sensitive districts, said a statement by the Police Department.The police chief inspected various sections of the CTD and knew about the modern and sophisticated system adopted for monitoring of terrorists and anti-state elements. The IGP directed the senior police officers to make the best use of all available resources and ensure a peaceful Muharram at all costs.