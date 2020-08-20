IGP reviews security steps for Muharram

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi on here Wednesday visited Counter-Tourism Department (CTD) Headquarters to check the security measures adopted for peaceful observance of Muharram.
He was briefed about the security situation, especially in sensitive districts, said a statement by the Police Department.The police chief inspected various sections of the CTD and knew about the modern and sophisticated system adopted for monitoring of terrorists and anti-state elements. The IGP directed the senior police officers to make the best use of all available resources and ensure a peaceful Muharram at all costs.