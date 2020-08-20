BRT feeder routes to become operational in two weeks

PESHAWAR: The feeder routes of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) are expected to be made operational after two weeks that would facilitate the residents of suburban areas to access the bus service.

Chief Executive Officer, TransPeshawar, Fayyaz Ahmad Khan, said the Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed at a briefing that the Hayatabad feeder route would be made operational within two weeks.

He said currently 90 busses were operational on the corridor and that the service would achieve its full capacity after the feeder routes were made operational.

Fayyaz Khan said that currently, the TransPeshawar was unable to ascertain the exact data about the passengers using the BRT busses. He said that at present, the busses were used by commuters from homes to workplaces and joy-riders.

The official said that after two weeks the TransPeshawar would be able to determine the exact numbers of commuters when the joy-rides end.

He added that the staff was monitoring the routes from the control centre and send additional busses when some stations were found crowded.

The CEO said that TransPeshawar had nothing to do with the auto rickshaws and taxis operating on the roads, adding that it was the jurisdiction of Traffic Police and they were controlling the traffic on the roads.

Fayyaz Khan said that the staff at the stations was not allowing passengers without safety masks.

He also admitted that the six feet distance could not be maintained at the crowded busses but the wearing of the safety masks could minimize the risk of virus transmission.

Some passengers complained that the Wifi at the busses was not functioning. They said that the BRT management should ensure the fully working internet facility on the busses.

Meanwhile, the district administration in a statement said they had imposed fines on the passengers for not following the standard operation procedures (SOPs).

It said that deputy commissioner along with assistant commissioners visited BRT stations in Saddar and imposed fines on passengers for not wearing the safety masks and violating the SOPs.