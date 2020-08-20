close
Thu Aug 20, 2020
Food shortage

Newspost

 
Experts fear that Pakistan may have to deal with an acute food crisis in the near future. Whatever the country is producing currently is insufficient for the growing population of Pakistan. Our government should take proper steps to ensure that all citizens have access to food and safe drinking water.

Usman Mir

Karachi

