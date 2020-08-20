Food shortage

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Experts fear that Pakistan may have to deal with an acute food crisis in the near future. Whatever the country is producing currently is insufficient for the growing population of Pakistan. Our government should take proper steps to ensure that all citizens have access to food and safe drinking water.
Usman Mir
Karachi