Caution kills corona

The federal government has taken a bold decision to lift restrictions on many sectors following a drop in coronavirus cases. Industrialists, mill owners, the business community and people will benefit from this concession as it is likely to revive the economy. Now, everyone has the responsibility to do everything on their part to stop the spread of this deadly virus. It is our collective responsibility to avoid social and physical contact as much as possible. We must all do our part by wearing masks and avoiding handshakes to reduce the spread of the virus. Owners of big shopping stores and malls should encourage customers to follow safety measures at all time.

The business community may take some harsh decisions and refuse to entertain anyone who is not following the SOPs. Similarly, politicians and prominent personalities should lead by example and follow all precautions in public. We must understand that the decision by the government to lift the restrictions was to revive the economy. It should not be taken as a declaration that the virus is over. The virus is still around us and we must act responsibly to stay safe while keeping the economy going.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad