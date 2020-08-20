Indian troops arrest six more in Jammu, Kashmir

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Indian occupation forces arrested six more Kashmiri youths — two from Indian occupied Kashmir’s southern Shopian district and two from disputed Jammu — as the world marked Humanitarian Day on Wednesday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the troops along with police detained four individuals while carrying out house raids in various areas of Shopian. The two arrests in Jammu were made from Doda and Ramban areas.

Meanwhile, Pakistan called for steps to ameliorate the worsening humanitarian crisis in the disputed territory and urged the end of the year-long military siege on World Humanitarian Day. In a statement, the Foreign Office called upon the global humanitarian fraternity to ensure unfettered access and assistance to Kashmiri people in dire need of healthcare.

“We reiterate the need for evolving a strategic approach to address humanitarian emergencies, guided by the imperative of upholding international humanitarian law, preventing conflicts from eruption, and peacefully resolving long-standing disputes and conflicts,” the statement said.

In a separate development, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Khawateen Markaz (MKM), a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, has strongly condemned the assault on two Muslim farmers in held Jammu’s Reasi district.

APHC leader and the MKM Chairperson Yasmeen Raja in a statement said the “RSS-BJP communal mindset” was targeting Muslims in Jammu region and Indian police and army authorities were backing such extremists in districts of Jammu.