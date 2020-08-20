Man ‘kills 11 family members’ in Pano Aqil

SUKKUR: A man allegedly stabbed to death 11 members of his family — six women and five children — in Pano Aqil tehsil on Wednesday, Geo News reported.

According to Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Sammo, the suspect — who is the head of the family with unsound mind — has been arrested along with his three sons.

Among the victims were the man’s wife, four daughters, three sons, daughter-in-law, granddaughter and grandson.

Police shifted the bodies to the hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took serious notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the inspector general of police.

He also directed the authorities for looking into every aspect of the incident during the investigation and called for extending full cooperation to the victim family.