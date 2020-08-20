Scotland officially in recession as GDP falls in lockdown

EDINBURGH: Scotland has entered recession, with GDP almost a fifth lower than it was before the country entered lockdown, according to official figures.

The latest economic data from the Scottish Government shows the country has now experienced two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth – with performance down 2.5 per cent in the first three months of the year and 19.7 per cent in the second quarter.

While provisional monthly figures show some improvement in June, GDP “remains 17.6 per cent below the level in February, prior to the lockdown measures which were introduced in March”.

The report estimates GDP increased by 5.7 per cent in June compared with the previous month, noting there has been a “stronger and more widespread pick-up” in economic activity than in May, with output now said to be increasing “in all the main industry sectors”.

Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said the country is now in “deep recession”. She said: “The collapse in Scotland’s GDP in the second quarter sets alarm bells ringing even if the fall was expected.”

Cameron called on UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak to act, saying he should “make an immediate reduction in employers’ national insurance contributions”. She added: “Without rapid intervention in the form of fiscal stimulus packages as well as cost cutting efforts such as rates holidays, we fear that the Scotland’s economic landscape may never recover to previous levels.”

While the new GDP figures are provisional, the report says: “When viewed across the four months of March to June, output remains 17.6 per cent below the level in February, prior to lockdown measures which were introduced in March.

“The unprecedented nature of this drop in output can be contrasted to the financial crisis and recession in 2008 and 2009, where GDP decreased by around 4 per cent over the course of 18 months.”

In the services sector – which makes up the largest part of Scotland’s economy – GDP was estimated to be up 4.3 per cent in June, after growing 1.1 per cent in May and falling 17.5 per cent in April.

Construction output was estimated to have grown by more than a third (36.3 per cent) in June, after an increase of 11.4 per cent in May – however, performance in the sector did fall 49 per cent in April.

Output for the construction sector remains 27.2 per cent lower than it was in February, the report adds, although it said there is “particular uncertainty” about these figures “due to the absence of short-term regional data on output in the industry”.