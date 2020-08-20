Karachi uplift plan to be unveiled in a fortnight: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said a comprehensive plan will be unveiled within two weeks to help resolve Karachi’s long-running infrastructural challenges.

The minister, addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, said development work “cannot be politicised”, as he revealed six areas which the federal and Sindh governments will prioritise. “Karachi is ‘mini-Pakistan’ which needs more attention. We are continuing development work in Sindh despite having differences with the provincial government,” he said.

He added that a meeting was held with a delegation headed by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, where the federal and provincial governments agreed to begin coordinated work in six sectors — including supply of clean water and improvement in the sewerage system.

The minister said: “We have also agreed to jointly work for solid waste management in Karachi, as well as cleaning the nullahs and removing encroachments. Some important roads will be constructed in Karachi and joint efforts will be made to introduce a model transport system.”

Different projects have already been designed for the metropolis, but development work was stopped on it, Umar said. The federal minister said the shortlisted projects would be supervised by the Centre and other plans by the Sindh government, whereas consultations will be made regarding financial matters within two weeks. He also said one more meeting will be held in Karachi shortly to finalise the plan for the development of the metropolis.