PTI govt hiding behind mafias over its failures, says opposition

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: As cabinet ministers paraded the government’s accomplishments in two years in power and vowed a crackdown on mafias, the opposition launched yet another broadside — with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Miftah Ismail accusing the ruling party of blaming its failures on the said mafias.

“Instead of holding press conferences about their two years of performance, they should have kept their mouths shut,” the former finance minister said at a press conference on Wednesday. “Millions have fallen below the poverty line,” he added.

He criticised the government for its “incompetence” and for allowing the situation in the country to worsen, claiming when the PML-N left government, national income was increasing. Ismail said inflation dropped to 3.9 per cent, and now it has gone up to 12 per cent.

He added: “Food prices continue to rise. Flour was Rs35 per kg in our government and today it is more than Rs70. Prices of various items have risen by up to a hundred times. And the government blames the ‘mafia’.”

He also claimed that circular debt would increase to Rs60 billion in September and the cost of electricity would also rise in the same month.

Ismail’s criticism ranged from gas, electricity prices and power cuts to foreign policy. “Their failures highlight our successes,” the PML-N senior member said. Ismail’s press conference came hours after one that was held by cabinet ministers in Islamabad. In the progress update, Minister for Information Shibli Faraz once again reiterated the government’s resolve to continue its crackdown against mafias hoarding wheat and sugar, while lambasting the opposition’s “attempt to sow chaos and despair” in the country, according to Geo News.

The minister said the Prime Minister had vowed that he would not spare the “mafia” when he took charge and that they would see no concession.

Faraz was flanked by Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, and Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, among others. Faraz said it is the democratic duty of the government to share with the people its performance after two years. The information minister regretted the “fifth-generation warfare” by the opposition which he said aimed to sow chaos and despair in the country. “While there is good news for the country all around, the opposition can only expect bad news,” Faraz added.

Separately, PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb also responded to the news conference of the federal ministers. “Imran Sahib, tooting your horn on media will not make the negative performance of two years positive,” Aurangzeb said. Even after taking a loan of 1.3 trillion rupees in two years, “not even new brick has been laid”, she said. “Why have millions fallen below the poverty line? Why have two million people become unemployed in two years? [...] In two years, electricity prices have gone up by more than 50 per cent and gas prices by 300 per cent. “[They] haven’t told us why in two days?”