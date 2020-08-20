The Killers deliver retro-leaning rock on uplifting sixth album

THE KILLERS — IMPLODING THE MIRAGE

Almost 20 years since their formation in Las Vegas, the rock superstars return for their uplifting sixth studio album. It’s been a long time coming, with the album’s initial release on May 29 pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic.

For fans, the wait may have been anxious given this is The Killers’ first collection without lead guitarist Dave Keuning, who took a break in 2017. They needn’t be concerned though, from the synthesiser to the distinguished Brandon Flowers vocals, this is still unmistakably The Killers.

Your dose of rousing rock is still here, accompanied by a pleasingly retro feel. From the opener, My Own Soul’s Warning, to the album’s title track, there is a sense of moving forward at pace, which for 2020 is surely the perfect direction. Dance with it, take a drive with it and get on with it. 9/10 (Review by Edward Dracott)

THE LEMON TWIGS — SONGS FOR THE GENERAL PUBLIC

In 2018 The Lemon Twigs showed their allegiance to the classic rock era by producing what was in effect a rock opera, Go To School. With Songs For The General Public they go even further, the versatile Long Islanders doing for the 1970s what San Francisco’s Foxygen (who produced the Twigs’ first album) have done for 1960s psychedelic rock.

And they have produced a tribute dazzling in its panache. Album opener Hell On Wheels is an irresistible slice of glam rock, sweeping aside any comparisons to their more parodic brethren The Darkness. Leather Together is the right level of sleaze and suggestiveness for a listener to picture Alice Cooper belting it out in full regalia.

Somebody Loving You is the first track to do something interesting and different with the glam formula, keeping the rich vocal harmonies but moving through some strange and evocative chord sequences. Listeners have to wait for the eighth track, Only A Fool, to sample an even more daring, if not outright off the wall, take on the formula, but it’s well worth it.

Epic ballad Hog shows Michael D’Addario stretching his vocal cords, but not satisfied with taking down the cock-rock cliches, the self-styled Brothers Glam decide to take on that other 1970s staple, the Moog synthesiser, on the twisted nursery rhyme Why Do Lovers Own Each Other?

Notwithstanding the pastiche-driven brief, there are sonic surprises with every track, right up until the final glorious squeals of feedback. 9/10 (Review by Rachel Farrow)

DAN CROLL — GRAND PLAN

Grand Plan charts a year-long period starting in February 2018 when Dan Croll left his hometown of Liverpool for Los Angeles. And, surprise surprise, the City of Angels hangs heavy over the album. Metronomy-indebted electronica was the name of the game on Croll’s 2014 debut Sweet Disarray, while 2017’s Emerging Adulthood explored poppier, brasher sounds.

His third is less derivative than its predecessors, sitting somewhere between 60s British Invasion artists and the residents of LA’s famed Laurel Canyon (read Joni Mitchell).

Croll’s capacity for storytelling is greatly increased, with Grand Plan’s 12 songs exploring dislocation (on the title track) and lost opportunities (on Yesterday). Grand Plan suggests an artist struggling but just about managing to put down roots. 7/10 (Review by Alex Green)

LA WITCH — PLAY WITH FIRE

After a decade lurking in the shadows in the City of Angels, LA Witch are ready to stake their claim. The garage punk trio, less goth than the name might suggest, sound on their second album both instantly familiar and entirely fresh.

First track Fire Starter — no relation to The Prodigy — is an urgent call to arms, guitarist/vocalist Sade Sanchez singing “I’ve got too much to do and not enough time”.

Motorcycle Boy starts with an engine being revved up before Sanchez sings a love song inspired by classic Hollywood outlaws as bassist Irita Pai and drummer Ellie English race to the finishing line. First single I Wanna Lose is a classic punk celebration of burning everything down and starting again, while Gen-Z is about being a slave to technology and social media.

LA Witch also know how to slow it down, adding keyboards and psychedelic guitar on Dark Horse and backward slide guitar on woozy country ballad Maybe The Weather. Written after years on the road in the first two months of the year before the coronavirus shutdown, the nine songs on Play With Fire will cast a powerful spell if you let them. 8/10 (Review by Matthew George)

ROBBY KRIEGER — THE RITUAL BEGINS AT SUNDOWN

A decade on from Robby Krieger’s last solo album, The Ritual Begins At Sundown fails to break new ground but is bound to please enduring fans of The Door’s jazz roots.

The guitarist was 18 when he joined the 1960s psychedelic rock band, loved for their labyrinthine songs and wild, shamanic frontman Jim Morrison, who died in 1971. His post-Doors career has largely consisted of stints working with his former bandmates Ray Manzarek and John Densmore, and diving deeper into jazz.

Here, Krieger joins with writing partner and co-producer Arthur Barrow once more. Barrow worked with Frank Zappa and some of Zappa’s old band are present on trombone, trumpet and keys. But the album displays none of the psychedelic vibes its title suggests, instead it’s a trip through jazz taking in country rock, pop flavours and stripped-back blues.

Chunga’s Revenge, the album’s fourth track, is the first to offer anything more than free-form exploration, developing a chugging rhythm around which Krieger’s guitar bends. With the exception of a yacht rock-inspired cover of The Doors’ Yes, The River Knows, Krieger fails to create any sort of overarching narrative, leaving The Ritual Begins At Sundown feeling listless at best. 5/10 (Review by Alex Green).