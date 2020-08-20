All 10 teams commit to Formula One until 2025 under new pact

LONDON: Formula One teams have unanimously agreed to sign up to the new Concorde Agreement which will govern the sport from 2021 to 2025.

Ferrari, McLaren and Williams announced their support of the revised terms of racing on Tuesday, with the other seven constructors now following suit.

The agreement aims to produce a more equitable split in prize money.

A statement from the FIA read: “The FIA and Formula One can today confirm that all 10 teams have agreed to the new Concorde Agreement.

“This follows extensive discussions over the past 12 months with all teams, Formula One, and the FIA.

“The agreement will secure the long-term sustainable future for Formula One and combined with the new regulations, announced in October 2019 that come into force in 2022, will reduce the financial and on track disparities between the teams, helping to level the playing field, creating closer racing on the track that fans want to see more of.”

Teams originally had until the end of the month to sign the deal if they wished to continue racing beyond this year, while Tuesday initially marked the end of the early signing period during which teams received a financial bonus for committing.

Both deadlines had been pushed back a week after Mercedes led calls for revisions to the deal.

Ferrari, McLaren and Williams made clear their willingness to sign during the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone earlier this month, and became the first teams to confirm they had followed through.

Championship leaders Mercedes have now joined them, along with Red Bull, Racing Point, Renault, AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo and Haas.

FIA president Jean Todt said the announcement marked “an exciting new chapter” for Formula One.

“The conclusion of the new Concorde Agreement between the FIA, Formula One and all 10 of the current teams assures a stable future for the FIA Formula One World Championship,” Todt said.