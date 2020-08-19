FBR gives 13 days for tier-1 retailers to connect POS or face Rs1m fine

ISLAMABAD: The FBR has given deadline of next 13 days for tier-1 retailers to connect with Point of Sale (POS) software till August 31, 2020 and warned that if they failed to comply then the penalty up to Rs1 million could be imposed.

The FBR further argues that if the offense continued the FBR possessed powers to seal premises of such retailers.

According to the FBR’s announcement made here on Tuesday stating that the tax machinery reminded all the Tier-I retailers to integrate with Point of Sale (Linked Invoicing System) till the last date i.e. 31st August, 2020.

It is relevant to mention here that the FBR launched campaign to connect tier-1 retailers with POS but then it lost momentum especially in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic. The chain store Association of Pakistan had assured the government on eve of budget for 2020-21 that their 20,000 outlets could be connected with POS software if the government fulfilled their demands. The rate of GST for tier-1 was reduced so it is hoped that the tier-1 retailers will prefer to come into tax net.