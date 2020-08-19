close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
BCCI suspends Chinese firm Vivo’s five-year contract

National

 
August 19, 2020

News report

NEW DELHI: The BCCI announced Tuesday that fantasy gaming sports platform Dream11 has replaced Vivo as the title sponsor for the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), which is to be held in the UAE from September to November. Dream11 was already among the many sponsors of the IPL, and won the title sponsorship rights with a bid of Rs222 crore for a four-and-a-half-month deal.

