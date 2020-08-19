BCCI suspends Chinese firm Vivo’s five-year contract

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
News report
NEW DELHI: The BCCI announced Tuesday that fantasy gaming sports platform Dream11 has replaced Vivo as the title sponsor for the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), which is to be held in the UAE from September to November. Dream11 was already among the many sponsors of the IPL, and won the title sponsorship rights with a bid of Rs222 crore for a four-and-a-half-month deal.