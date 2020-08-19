close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
August 19, 2020

District Interfaith Harmony Committee meeting

National

 
August 19, 2020

FAISALABAD: A meeting of the District Interfaith Harmony Committee was held at the Deputy Commissioner Office here on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali presided over the meeting while ADCG Mudasar Nawaz, AC Sadar Umar Maqbool and other officers also attended the meeting. The Muharram Control Room would remain functional till Muharram 11.

