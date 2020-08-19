District Interfaith Harmony Committee meeting

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A meeting of the District Interfaith Harmony Committee was held at the Deputy Commissioner Office here on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali presided over the meeting while ADCG Mudasar Nawaz, AC Sadar Umar Maqbool and other officers also attended the meeting. The Muharram Control Room would remain functional till Muharram 11.