Wed Aug 19, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2020

Baba Farid’s Urs continues in Pakpattan

National

PAKPATTAN: The 778th Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) continued for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. Sajjada Nasheen of the shrine Dewan Madood Masood Chishti performed rituals and distributed Langar among the devotees participated from all parts of the world. The district police had adopted strict security arrangements during the Urs celebrations.

