SCCI asks Pesco to ensure power supply to industries

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has expressed resentment over the unannounced electricity loadshedding on industrial and commercial feeders. In a statement, SCCI President Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz asked the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) to ensure uninterrupted power supply to industries and commercial consumers, particularly the small industrial estate Peshawar. He said that though the industries were exempted from electricity loadshedding, Pesco carried out four

to six hours on industrial and commercial feeders. SCCI chief complained that expensive machines and electric appliances broke down due to tripping, power fluctuation, and low voltage. He added that commercial and business activities had been badly affected because of hours long power outages.

The said that the electricity loadshedding on industrial and commercial feeders should be stopped and interrupted electricity supply to industries and commercial consumers ensured. The government, he said, had exempted industries from electricity loadshedding but the Pesco ignored the orders and carried out hours long power outages on industrial and commercial feeders.

The chamber president said that the industrial and commercial activities were adversely affected because of the prolonged coronavirus lockdown so the industries and businesses couldn’t afford any other crisis under the prevailing circumstances.

He said that the small factories were the prime source for a large number of employees and workers. He added that if the industries were completely shut down it would trigger unemployment in the province.

SCCI chief urged Federal Minister for Water and Power Umar Ayub and Chief Executive Pesco Engr Muhamamd Jabbar Khan to help ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to all industrial estates.