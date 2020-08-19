Owners protest raids on private schools in Karak

KARAK: The All Private School Association on Tuesday took out a protest rally against the raids of the district administration on educational institutions.

The owners of the educational institutions gathered outside the Karak Press Club to record their protest. They marched to the Indus Highway from the press club. Later, president of the association Abdul Jalil and other office-bearers spoke at a press conference.

They condemned the raid and sealing of the educational institutions by the district administration for reopening the schools. They argued that not a single case of coronavirus was reported among the students. They insisted that when all other departments, cities, markets, marriage halls, cinemas and hotels had reopened why educational institutions should remain closed. They vowed to reopen the educational institutions by following the standard operating procedures. They also expressed reservations over the government educational policy regarding the private educational institutions and asked the government to revisit its policy. They asked the district administration to refrain from raiding the educational institutions and demanded unsealing of the schools.