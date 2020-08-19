Customs sells five tampered vehicles at throwaway price

ISLAMABAD: The Customs Department has sold out eight tampered vehicles to government/semi-government departments at throwaway prices under the Customs General Order (CGO) 5, 2018, official documents show.

However, in case of one vehicle (Toyota Land Cruiser Model 2015 Chassis No URJ-2002-4094779], the amount was deposited into an unofficial account. In few cases, delivery orders were not available in official files.

The Customs General Order (CGO) 5 of 2018 clearly illustrates the rules prescribed for sale of seized vehicles (with tampered chassis number) to other government departments/ semi-government departments.

The eligibility criteria for procuring such vehicles stated that the federal/provincial governments/semi government departments and government-owned education, medical and scientific institutions shall be eligible for the purchase of tampered vehicles.

These vehicles shall in no case be sold to any person in his individual capacity. The sale/disposal of tampered vehicles shall be governed under the following terms and conditions. The purchase request in case of federal government ministries/division and provincial government departments shall be forwarded through their secretaries to the concerned Chief Collector or Director General under whose jurisdiction tampered vehicles are available for disposal. In other cases, such requests shall be furnished through the head of eligible organization or department.

The payment due for purchase of tampered vehicles shall only be drawn from relevant official heads of expenditures of the purchasing department in the official account of Collector or Directorate concerned. This reporter sent out messages last week to the FBR’s Model Customs Collectorate’s Collector Islamabad but got no reply till the filing of this report. However, when Chairman FBR Javed Ghani was contacted for comments, he replied that the FBR’s Member Customs operation would look into it on priority basis.

According to details available with The News one Mazda truck T-3500 Model 1989 Chassis number WELAT-124434 was sold at Rs150,000 to one government department. The cash number was 440 and the date of transaction showed in files was 21-11-2019. The amount was paid into official account in line with CGO directives.

Another vehicle Toyota Coaster Model-1990 Chassis number-631-0001822 was sold out to government department for Rs150,000 and the allottee department paid the amount from official account on 21-11-2019.

The FBR sold out third tampered Toyota Hilux Surf model-1992 Chassis Number-FJSS 80937 to Director Sports Board Gilgit at a price of Rs170,000. The amount was paid from official account.

A Toyota Land Cruiser Model-1991 Chassis Number-FJSS-80937 was sold out to Director Sports Board Gilgit at a price of Rs160,000 and the amount was paid into official account. The money was deposited into the NBP Branch Satellite Town Rawalpindi.

Another Toyota Land Cruiser Model 1989 Chassis Number LJ-70-0005898 was sold out to Director Sports Board Gilgit at a price of Rs150,000 and the amount was paid into official account.

The FBR has sold out Toyota Land Cruiser Model-2006 Chassis Number-JTEHJ091705515615 to Cantt Executive Officer DHA Karachi at a price of Rs150,000 and the amount was paid from the official account.

A Toyota Hilux Surf Model 2000 Chassis Number-31028 has been sold to the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority at price of Rs170,000 on 11-2-2020. The amount was paid from official account.

A Toyota Land Cruiser Model-2015 Chassis Number-URJ-4094779 was sold out to a government department at a price of Rs350,000. The amount was received in cash and from an un-official account.