Lahore CCPO ordered to produce US national in court

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday ordered the CCPO to produce a Pakistan origin US national young woman from alleged illegal custody of police Chowki Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Bilal Manzoor, husband of the woman, filed a habeas corpus petition for the recovery of his wife Hajra Ajmal to whom he married in December 2019 on Skype. However, petitioner’s counsel Safdar Shaheed Pirzada told the court that Nikahnama (marriage certificate) of the couple was duly registered in Pakistan and the US as well.

He said the woman landed at Lahore’s airport on Aug 7, 2020 and the petitioner was present there to receive his wife. The counsel said in-charge of the airport police Chowki, Muhammad Sarwar, who happened to be a relative of his wife, arrested the couple and took them to the Chowki.

He said the police forcibly took the signature of the petitioner on blank papers and let him go. The petitioner remained unable to meet his wife. During the hearing, Sub-Inspector Sarwar presented an affidavit of the woman claiming that she had no relation with the petitioner.

At this, the counsel argued that the affidavit presented by the police established that the woman was in its custody. When asked about the whereabouts of the woman, the sub-inspector told the court that he received the affidavit on WhatsApp. Justice Asjad Javed Ghural rejected the police claim and ordered the CCPO to ensure production of the woman in the court. Hearing was adjourned for Sept 10.