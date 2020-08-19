‘Nawaz’s advice to Fazl hypocrisy’

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has termed Nawaz Sharif's advice to Maulana Fazlur Rehman to unite all opposition parties a worst example of hypocrisy.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said that Nawaz Sharif himself avoided jail term by going to London and now advising all opposition parties to do the opposite. He hoped that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would not lend his assistance to PML-N and PPP in completing their nefarious anti-state agenda. He said that, perhaps, Nawaz Sharif and Mrs Safdar had taken it on themselves to thwart any political progress of Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and all other political parties. Commenting on record $2.7 billion in remittances sent from overseas Pakistanis in the previous month of July, he said that this was a testimony of unwavering trust Pakistanis had, here and abroad, in Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government.