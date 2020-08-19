Country put on road to progress: Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the country had been put on the track to progress as Prime Minister Imran Khan was an exemplary leader and his guidance was a beacon for the all provinces National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Tuesday.

They discussed matters of mutual interest, political situation and public welfare projects. They also agreed to further improve the mutual contacts. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar lauded the successful anti-corona policies of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Asad Qaisar and Pervaiz Khattak appreciated the timely steps taken by the Punjab government to check the virus spread. Asad Qaisar said that Punjab was making progress under the dynamic leadership of Usman Buzdar as his consultation with MNAs on the development project was a commendable step which was yielding positive results.

He said process of consultation between the Punjab government and MNAs would remain continue in future as well to take the journey of public service forward. He maintained that Punjab had set an example for other provinces in dealing with every issue, including corona pandemic. Defence minister said there was a need to take benefits from each other.