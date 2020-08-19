Trained professional force can offset limitations of numbers, equipment: air chief

ISLAMABAD: PAF Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has said that a close look at the historic accounts of the PAF role during wars stands testimony to the fact that a better trained professional force with high morale can offset the limitations of numbers and equipment.

He said this while speaking as the chief guest during the graduation ceremony of No 53 Combat Commanders Course held at Airpower Centre of Excellence on Tuesday. The Air Chief said combat training in PAF could be maintained at the highest pedestal of realism and responsiveness only if we were cognizant of the contemporary challenges and ready with evolved tactics and strategies.

He said along with tactics and professional skills, selfless dedication combined with high sense of discipline and comradeship were the key to effective and safe accomplishment of the PAF mission.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan also awarded certificates and trophies to the graduating officers who underwent a strenuous and professionally demanding course.

The Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for overall best performance among combat pilots was awarded to Squadron Leader Muhammad Shafaat while Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Trophy for overall best performance among combat controllers was awarded to Squadron Leader Julius Joseph. The ceremony was attended by the principal staff officers and field commanders of the Pakistan Air Force.