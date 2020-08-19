close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
August 19, 2020

UET lab burgled

National

 
August 19, 2020

LAHORE: Equipment from one of UET labs worth over Rs 1 million were stolen. The UET administration came to know about the theft of equipment from the Foundry Lab of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department on July 20 when the lab attendant reported that the door lock of the laboratory was cut and some equipment were found missing.

