UET lab burgled

LAHORE: Equipment from one of UET labs worth over Rs 1 million were stolen. The UET administration came to know about the theft of equipment from the Foundry Lab of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department on July 20 when the lab attendant reported that the door lock of the laboratory was cut and some equipment were found missing.