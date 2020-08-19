Downpour, flooding forecast until Friday

Islamabad: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall and flash floods in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and Friday.

According to the PMD, strong monsoon currents will enter the country on Wednesday producing widespread rains in the next three to four days.

Widespread rains coupled with thunderstorm are expected in Islamabad, Upper Punjab's Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad and Sahiwal districts, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa's Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda and Kohat districts, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir from Wednesday to Friday. Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while scattered thundershowers will fall in Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Waziristan, Bannu, DI Khan, Zhob, Musakhel and Barkhan districts during the period.