Using name of Karachi-based party: Rashid Latif used to threaten teammates, says Salim Malik

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Salim Malik Tuesday allegedly revealed that former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif used to threaten the teammates using the name of a Karachi-based political party. Malik also alleged that Latif usually talked about bodies of persons found in sacks. Malik was talking to the media outside the Pakistan Cricket Board headquarters where he submitted his reply to International Cricket Council (ICC)’s transcript before the PCB’s anti-corruption unit. He said that Latif was hungry for captaincy and got the backing of a political party to show his authority. Malik said that, with the help of his legal team, he had prepared a new detailed reply after PCB called the previous reply ‘incomplete’. This time Malik gave answers to all mentioned questions in more detail and also attached the copies of documents in which he got clearance from the court in corruption case. It must be noted here that last month Malik submitted his reply with the PCB with a hope to get this matter solved now once for all. “I want this matter to be finished now as I have got clarification from courts. PCB and ICC should also finish this matter and give me another chance,” he said.

Talking to the media outside Gaddafi Stadium, after submitting his documents, Malik said that there is no legal restriction on him. “The board has nothing against him,” he added.