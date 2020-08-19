Govt delivered nothing but destruction: Opp

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The opposition on Tuesday said the two-year performance of the federal government was nothing but a disaster as there were failures from Kashmir to Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said the two years of the PTI government had been an unmitigated disaster from foreign policy to economic affairs to the governance of the country.

In a series of tweets, the PML-N president said Imran Khan’s "mismanagement of national affairs" had increased the woes of the masses.

“People continue to pay heavy price for this failed experiment in political engineering,” Shahbaz said.

“In two years of PTI government: GDP growth rate registered a massive decline from +5.8% in 2018 to -0.45% in 2020, rendering millions of people jobless and pushing many more below the poverty line. Prices of sugar, wheat and medicines almost doubled. Per capita income went down steeply,” he noted. The PML-N president added that the incumbent government’s "failure in critical areas of foreign policy could not be starker".

“After 70 years, India had the audacity to annex Kashmir after IK hoped Modi would win elections. Work on CPEC was slowed down for a year. Relationship with key allies such as Saudi Arabia was subjected to controversy,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan for "the worst economy in our country’s history" shortly after a press conference by the federal ministers in which it highlighted the government's achievements over the past two years.

Taking to Twitter, the PPP leader slammed the prime minister for Pakistan's "democracy & human rights suffering", stating that unemployment was at an all-time high.

"2 years in power & @ImranKhanPTI has given us the worst economy in our country’s history, foreign policy failures from Kashmir to Saudi, democracy & human rights suffering, unemployment at an all time high, transparency international has said corruPTIon is higher than before," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the PPP termed the two-year rule of the PTI an embodiment of mismanagement, incompetence and incapability.

Addressing a press conference here, the PPP Secretary Information Senator Maula Bux Chandio and Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah said The tsunami of price hike has broken our spine, and such laws are being introduced which will result in the shutting down of businesses.

Dr Nafisa Shah said that right now the PTIMF is ruling the country, and has dropped bombs of price hike on us. “The disparity between the prices of sugar, petrol and wheat at the time of previous governments and that of PTI's is obvious,” she said.

Dr Nafisa said the harm that the PIA suffered is treachery with the country, which happened with only a statement of one minister. “What happened to the fake licences of the 162 pilots,” she asked.

The PPP leader said the statements of the federal ministers are always contradictory, and this proves that they are a puppet government. “We demand answers for what happened to the Billion Tree Tsunami, BRT and Malam Jabba,” she questioned.

She alleged that government has mismanaged Kashmir, and has hidden facts regarding locust attacks and COVID-19. “Testing has been stopped in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. Numbers of cases have been made to decrease by pressurising the doctors,” she alleged.

Dr Nafisa said locusts are still present in our deserts. “Former President Asif Ali Zardari had offered advice for the locust issue, but it was not heard,” she said.

Maula Bux Chandio said that Imran Khan used to talk of tsunami, but it has come true in the literal sense as a tsunami of issues is faced by the country right now.

Chandio said Imran Khan continuously disrespects reverend personalities in his speeches. He said Imran Khan's dreams are coming true as the world is accepting Israel. “People still remember the name 'Bhutto' while Imran Khan is tracing the footsteps of dictators Ziaul Haq and Musharraf,” he said.

He said PPP has always respected the judiciary, more than anyone else.

To a question, he said the military is not with Imran Khan, but with the people of Pakistan. “We have had enough in the two years of chaos and destruction,” he said.