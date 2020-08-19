Conspirators do not want country to prosper: Buzdar

RAWALPINDI: Punjab CM Usman Buzdar Tuesday said conspirators did not want progress in the country but all such conspiracies would be foiled and the journey of development would continue. He said this while talking to media after inaugurating double-decker tourism bus service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad here. Buzdar said the government respected the judiciary adding that he would not talk on the liquor license case because the matter was in the court.

“All answers to the NAB questions have been aired by the TV channels. After every four months, conspirators begin spread rumors of my sacking,” he added.