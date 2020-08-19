close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2020

Veteran journalist Azam Khalil dies

National

Our Correspondent
August 19, 2020

LAHORE: A noted veteran journalist Azam Khalil, 70, died after a protracted illness at a private hospital Tuesday evening. He was the elder brother of senior journalist Moazzam Khalil. He worked for various English dailies at senior positions. He also contributed articles and columns to newspapers and magazines besides hosting a talk show on State-run TV for a brief period. The funeral prayers time will be announced around noon today (Wednesday).

