Veteran journalist Azam Khalil dies

LAHORE: A noted veteran journalist Azam Khalil, 70, died after a protracted illness at a private hospital Tuesday evening. He was the elder brother of senior journalist Moazzam Khalil. He worked for various English dailies at senior positions. He also contributed articles and columns to newspapers and magazines besides hosting a talk show on State-run TV for a brief period. The funeral prayers time will be announced around noon today (Wednesday).