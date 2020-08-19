close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
August 19, 2020

Rain forecast

Lahore

August 19, 2020

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy weather was reported in the city here on Tuesday while Met office predicted rain in next 24 hours. Met officials said monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country and likely to intensify from Wednesday Night. They predicted rain-thundershowers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and lower Sindh.

