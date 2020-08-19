PU teachers’ promotion approved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) syndicate in its meeting held on Tuesday approved promotion of 23 faculty members of the university in BS-21. The PU syndicate, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad, also approved promotion of 46 teachers in BS-20 and 28 teachers in BS-19. The meeting also approved the appointment of Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed as new principal of the PU Hailey College of Commerce.