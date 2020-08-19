PU teachers’ promotion approved

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) syndicate in its meeting held on Tuesday approved promotion of 23 faculty members of the university in BS-21. The PU syndicate, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad, also approved promotion of 46 teachers in BS-20 and 28 teachers in BS-19. The meeting also approved the appointment of Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed as new principal of the PU Hailey College of Commerce.