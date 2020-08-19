close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2020

Two more pilots move court against suspension

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2020

LAHORE:Two more commercial pilots on Tuesday approached the Lahore High Court against their suspension on charges of possessing fake academic credentials and dubious licences by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The petitioners—Amir Mehmood Malik and Syed Mohsin Ali Zaidi—in their separate petitions contended that they had been serving the Pakistan International Airline for decades with valid licences. They said the CAA director general suspended their licences without giving them an opportunity of hearing.

They also challenged the aviation rules which empower the CAA DG to hear appeals against his own actions. They asked the court to set aside the impugned decision of their suspension and the rules of the violation for being unconstitutional.

