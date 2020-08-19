Two of a family electrocuted

LAHORE:Two men of a family were electrocuted at Gajjumatta on Tuesday. The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Sarfaraz and 17-year-old Farhan. They worked in an embroidery unit and hailed from Narowal. Reportedly, they suffered electric shocks from a pedestal fan. Police removed the bodies to morgue. Police are investigating.

found dead: A 62-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Islampura on Tuesday. The victim identified as Imtiaz had been living in a private hostel at Krishan Nagar after a dispute with his family. He was diabetic. He was found dead in his room. Police said autopsy would help ascertain the cause of his death.

Cloth shop burnt: Valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were burnt in a fire in a cloth shop at Faisal Town on Tuesday. The fire engulfed the whole shop. Firefighters extinguished it. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Man held: A man was arrested for displaying fire arms on social media at Iqbal Town on Tuesday. He has been identified as Nasir Jutt. A weapon was also recovered from him.

Missing youth: The body of a youth was found at Sundar on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Osama. He had been missing for last few days. The body was found in a vehicle parked in a plaza. Police removed it to morgue and collected forensic evidence from there. Police said there were marks of torture on his body. The body was dumped into the vehicle after murder.

ticketed: The City traffic police issued challan tickets to 214,482 cars and bikes during a crackdown on the vehicles and bikes having no or improper registration number plates.

Body found: A 22-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances at Nishat Colony on Tuesday. He was identified as Joggi Masih. A passerby had spotted his lying at Sajjan Chowk and informed police who removed it to morgue. The initial investigations suggested that he was a drug addict and he might have died of an overdose of drugs.

security: Lahore police have chalked out a plan to provide foolproof security to all the majalis and mourning processions in Muharramul Haram.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said more than 15,000 police officers and officials, including 12 SPs, 34 DSPs and 83 inspectors, will perform duties to provide complete protection to the participants in the mourning processions and majalis. Ashfaq Khan said implementation on the government directions regarding coronavirus preventive measures will be ensured through enforcement teams in collaboration with the imambargahs, majalis and peace committees. Ashfaq Khan said almost all the issues regarding trouble and flash points have been resolved with the consultation and mutual coordination of local community at the police station level.

CCTV cameras have been installed on all the routes of main processions by Punjab Safe Cities Authority. Ashfaq Khan said that search operations are continuing and the data of the citizens is being checked.