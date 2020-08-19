CCPO ordered to produce US woman in court

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Tuesday ordered the CCPO to produce a Pakistan origin US national young woman from alleged illegal custody of police Chowki Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Bilal Manzoor, husband of the woman, filed a habeas corpus petition for the recovery of his wife Hajra Ajmal to whom he married in December 2019 on Skype. However, petitioner’s counsel Safdar Shaheed Pirzada told the court that Nikahnama (marriage certificate) of the couple was duly registered in Pakistan and the US as well.

He said the woman landed at Lahore’s airport on Aug 7, 2020 and the petitioner was present there to receive his wife. The counsel said in-charge of the airport police Chowki, Muhammad Sarwar, who happened to be a relative of his wife, arrested the couple and took them to the Chowki. He said the police forcibly took the signature of the petitioner on blank papers and let him go. However, the counsel said the petitioner remained unable to meet his wife. During the hearing, Sub-Inspector Sarwar presented an affidavit of the woman claiming that she had no relation with the petitioner.