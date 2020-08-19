Tour operators seek govt support

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has sought a relief package for religious tour operators engaged in Hajj, Umrah and Iran-Iraq Ziyarat operations.

In a letter, FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar informed the prime minister that COVID-19 had affected religious tour operators very badly, as they were the first ones to go out of operations and would be the last ones to resume their business. He further informed that suspension of Hajj 2020 operations from Pakistan was the worst blow for Hajj Group Organizers (HGOs) while missing Ramadan Umrah season affected even the smallest religious tour operator.

Condition of operators engaged in Iran-Iraq religious tours was no different, he added. FPCCI sought tax relief, easy loans, allotment of Hajj quota for five years and release of Hujjaj Compensation Fund (HCF) to its contributors to combat post COVID-19 financial constraints.