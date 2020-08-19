Gold rates increase Rs2,900/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs2,900 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market increased to Rs122,300 per tola. Similarly, 10 gram gold price went up by Rs2,487 to Rs104,853.

In the international market, gold rates surged by $52 to $2,005 per ounce.

Silver rates also increased Rs60 per tola to Rs1,530 per tola. Silver rate of 10 gram rose Rs51.44 to Rs1,311.72.

Local jewellers said that prices in the local market remained Rs4,000 per tola below the rates in the Dubai gold market.